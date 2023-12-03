Saw has an announcement planned for i The Game Awards 2023 next week and apparently it could be Virtua Fighter 6 or in any case of a new game from the historic fighting series.

As we reported in recent days, the JRPG and fighting game streamer Curiousjoi showed on social media a mysterious invitation from Sega which hints at a “new era”, inviting you to follow the event hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Subsequently the invitation also arrived in the hands of Maximilian Doodfamous streamer and YouTuber in the fighting game scene, pointing out that for the moment the only known personalities to have received it are content creators specialized in this video game genre, which would seem to be a clue linked to a new Virtua Fighter.

This hypothesis was strengthened by @Brodoof, who noted that the font of the “New Era, New Energy” writing on the invitation is strangely very similar to the one used for the Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown trailers.