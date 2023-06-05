Romeo Santos will dazzle Queretaro with his musical magic in a expected concertif you are a big fan of his music here we reveal All the details from the date to the cost of the tickets.

The renowned King of Bachata will return to Mexico to offer seven concerts in several cities, including its presentation in Querétaro.

The “Formula Vol. 3” tour It will begin in the country on August 4, in Tijuana, and will end in Mérida, on the 20th of the same month, passing through Monterrey, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Mexico City, and Veracruz.

When will the Romeo Santos concert be in Querétaro?

The date to dance to the rhythm of bachata in Queretaro It is next August 13 and the venue will be the Estadio La Corregidora, the place where most of the events take place.

Ticket sales for the concert began on May 1 and are available through the Superboletos platform, with costs ranging from $794 to $3,094 pesos.

rates

Bachata Zone………….$3,094

Orient Special………$1,944

Blue Zone……………….$1,944

Overall……………….$1,174

South Platea……………….$1,484

General East…………$1,139

General West…………$1,139

Head South Lower…..$1,024

General South……………….$794

Who is Romeo Santos?

Romeo Santos is a singer and renowned composer in Latin America. He has won two Billboard Latin Music Awards for Artist of the Year and has reached five number one songs, in addition to having spent 17 weeks on the TOP Album Charts.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has recognized him as the best singer-songwriter.

His music has transcended borders and has reached other countries such as Italy, Paris and London, carrying with it the characteristic Latin tone that represents the community.

In his latest album, “Fórmula Vol. 3”, Romeo Santos has collaborated with renowned artists such as Rosalía and Justin Timberlake on the songs “El Pañuelo” and “Sin Fin”, respectively.