Vanessa Incontrada has recently started her experience as a host of Striscia La Notizia alongside Alessandro Siani. On Instagram, however, the Incontrata has published a photo that seems to suggest a happy announcement: is the presenter pregnant with her second child?

Vanessa Incontrada began her new experience as a host of Strip The News, paired with Alessandro Siani. After many experiences on television, even in the role of actress, Incontrada is experiencing an important phase in her career and the feeling with her friend and colleague behind the Striscia counter seems to be there!

For Vanessa Incontrada, however, it could also be a very important moment in the private sector. The presenter, in the last few hours, has published one photo on Instagram which gave rise to a spontaneous question from followers: is Incontrada going to make a happy announcement? Everything would suggest one second pregnancy for her: will it really be like this?

Vanessa Incontrada: second child on the way?

Vanessa Incontrada, in fact, he has published a photo in which, with his gaze turned down, he smiles in a serene and enthusiastic way. What triggered the curiosity of the fans, however, was the description chosen for the shot: “A sweet embarrassment“, Accompanied by some happy emoticons. “But in the Spanish meaning?” Asked some of his followers, playing on the fact that in Spanish “pregnant” it really says “embarazada”.

A question that more people have asked themselves, also why Vanessa Incontrada she has been linked since 2007 to her husband, the entrepreneur Rossano Laurini, father of his first son Isal, born 13 years ago. The family lives in Tuscany, in Follonica, which has become a second home for Vanessa Incontrada who, before the summer, had not hidden the desire to become mom for the second time:

“Who knows, maybe it will happen. Life is something you cannot plan. Never say never. If it is, it will be, otherwise it’s okay ”.

Now the photo published by the presenter rekindles the gossip: is the family expanding?