Through a message published on Steam, Luca “Poncle” Galante revealed that Vampire Survivors is coming to another platform. He didn't specify which one, but suggested it's “the most obvious of all” specifying that it's for “streaming services”, so the candidates could be Netflix or Amazon Luna.
“We know people are asking for the game to come to more platforms, but we are also intent on making the ports ourselves, one at a time, and that takes time,” reads the studio's message published on Steam.
“We can't 'just hire more people' – I don't think a healthy company grows like that; let's give Poncle time to grow organically. We can't 'just partner with a publisher' – that would mean losing control over pricing and features.”
“I'd love to tell you all about the next port, but the marketing team would kill me; all I can say is that it is the most obvious of all, therefore for streaming services. Its code name is “if it looks like mud and smells like mud, then it's Vampire Survivors.””
Vampire Survivors on Netflix along with the animated series?
Amazon Luna definitely fits the description of Poncle, while Netflix it doesn't offer a real cloud gaming service, but it is still a de facto “streaming service” and has a large catalog of mobile games included in the subscription, including GTA: The Trilogy – The Definite Edition.
Among other things, we remind you that an animated Vampire Survivors series created by Story Kitchen is in production. The announcement took place in April last year and at the time the series had not been purchased by any broadcaster or streaming platform, so it cannot be ruled out that Netflix made the “coup” by securing both the video game and the animated transposition.
Vampire Survivors already exists on iOS and Androidbut these are free-to-play versions with advertising attached to some game dynamics, for example the possibility of being resurrected in the game in case of death after having seen a promotional commercial, therefore a possible new version for Netflix would require some work from part of Poncle to modify some elements.
