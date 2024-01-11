Through a message published on Steam, Luca “Poncle” Galante revealed that Vampire Survivors is coming to another platform. He didn't specify which one, but suggested it's “the most obvious of all” specifying that it's for “streaming services”, so the candidates could be Netflix or Amazon Luna.

“We know people are asking for the game to come to more platforms, but we are also intent on making the ports ourselves, one at a time, and that takes time,” reads the studio's message published on Steam.

“We can't 'just hire more people' – I don't think a healthy company grows like that; let's give Poncle time to grow organically. We can't 'just partner with a publisher' – that would mean losing control over pricing and features.”

“I'd love to tell you all about the next port, but the marketing team would kill me; all I can say is that it is the most obvious of all, therefore for streaming services. Its code name is “if it looks like mud and smells like mud, then it's Vampire Survivors.””