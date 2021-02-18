Following recent successes on PC games like Among us or Phasmophobia, Steam has found its new bombshell. Is about Valheim, a Viking-themed open-world multiplayer survival title that’s taking nearly three million copies sold in two weeks. Despite still being in the early access phase, users are delighted with all the options available to Iron Gate AB’s work. Therefore, the question that many have arisen is logical: Will Valheim come to Xbox? Those responsible have answered to that question in the frequently asked questions section of its website.
This is the literal answer to the question “what platforms will Valheim be released on?”: “Valheim will be released on Windows and Linux via Steam. A Mac version will be released if there is significant demand for it. There are no plans release on other platforms at the time of writing this, but we do not rule out console versions in the future”. As you have seen, Iron Gate AB is quite blunt in this regard, although judging by how they talk about their game, it seems that the text was written before confirming the resounding sales success that it has become.
Although it does not seem that Valheim will reach Xbox and other consoles short term, the Swedish studio is keen to expand its video game over time if demand for it continues. Valheim is currently an Early Access title, so most likely Iron Gate AB would prefer to release the final version of the game on PC before getting down to work with a supposed version for consoles. Although to this day there is no certainty that Valheim can land on Xbox, that possibility cannot be ruled out in the indeterminate future.
