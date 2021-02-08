Western civilization has been celebrating Valentine’s for centuries. It was one of the oldest festivals established by the Catholic Church and when it ceased to be so, in 1969, by decision of the Second Vatican Council, it continued to be celebrated with greater success if possible. Deprived of any religious sense, Valentine’s Day is one of the most successful discoveries in commercial marketing to boost sales in February, after Christmas and Sunday. sales.

In Spain, the Anglo-Saxon custom of making a gift to a loved one has been spreading since, in 1948, Pepín Fernández, founder of Galerías Preciados, started the first campaign. This year, the measures imposed to stop the contagion of coronavirus and the economic crisis will mark a celebration with which the trade hopes to improve some sales that, according to the Textile, Accessories and Leather Trade Business Organization (Acotex), fell in January, the month of sales, 53.2%. A decrease that confirms Pulse, the Banco Sabadell tool, after confirming that the commercial activity of such representative sectors in periods of sales such as textiles fell by almost 40% in January compared to the same period last year.

“On Valentine’s Day, brands take advantage of something that in the behavior of the consumer it’s called rituals. A ritual is a milestone, a symbolic event. It is a specific moment, very easy to remember, to which some acts of celebration are associated, among which is showing affection and giving gifts. There is a predisposition to purchase, which brands try to capture ”, argues María García Feijóo, professor in the area of Marketing from Deusto Business School.

Spain is a good market for Valentine’s Day sales. According to the analysis of Think with Google, the search engine page that conducts digital studies, is the country with the highest growth in searches related to this date, specifically 64% more between 2019 and 2020. Last year the Spanish spent 71 euros on average, according to the Google report. Amount that the lovers used in the purchase of chocolates, jewelry and flowers, the star products of this celebration, but also in dinners and shared experiences, gifts that have been gaining prominence.

The study Love Index 2020 Mastercard shows that experience buying has been growing for several years: spending in restaurants increased 89% in the last three years, and hotels, 54% in the last year. Think with Google provides similar data: in 2020 the most sought after gifts were romantic dinners (26%), chocolates (22%), perfumes and makeup (18%), flowers (18%), jewelry ( 14%) and travel (8%).

Change of patterns due to covid-19

With the pandemic, these habits are changing, but couples will not stop celebrating this day. “It is possible that, in this very difficult vital moment, with the feelings most on the surface, it needs to be shared and it will be given greater emotional meaning, also as a symbol of union and improvement for many couples,” says Laura Palomares, psychologist and director of the Avance Psychologists cabinet. That emotionality is one of the strategies most used by marketing on a date like Valentine’s Day.

Mobility restrictions and the closure of trade and hostelry They complicate the booming gifts so far, such as dinners and experiences, so a return to the acquisition of physical products is anticipated. “The included data from 2021 searches clearly shows more product searches and purchases on-line what experiences and trips like other years, ”says Alba Antón, an expert in data analysis at Google Spain.

How brands take advantage of Valentine’s

In this context, experience sellers are not resigned and propose initiatives to alleviate the crisis, especially the hotel sector, dependent on the tourism, which has been one of the hardest hit by the restrictions. It has lost 73.3% in overnight stays in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Some examples. The hotel consultancy Preiper Luxe has created The Green Envelope, an initiative that allows you to choose between four experiences in one of the associated luxury establishments. The Barceló Group and NH Hotel Group offer accommodation with discounts and gifts for Valentine’s weekend, although they give the option to reserve for later.

Those who prefer not to leave home have the opportunity to order dinner from haute cuisine restaurants such as GoXO, by Dabiz Muñoz; Coquetto, by Mario Sandoval; or Homie, by Sergio Sanz, who have put their stoves at the service of luxurious romantic offers to home.

However, the usual promotions, such as 2×1, will continue to be offered. “It is clear that we have the typical sales promotions such as discounts, additional gifts, free shipping or packaging and raffles, which also generate involvement and go viral,” explains García Feijóo. Among the actions carried out by the brands is the creation of a website with specific content for that date from which to offer the purchase of gifts and packs to make work easier for those who leave it to the last minute. Florists already prepare special bouquets to give away on that day.

But Valentine, like Christmas or the Blue monday (the third Monday in January, sold as the saddest day of the year), lends itself to other marketing tools. “Brands must bear in mind that it is not only a time to stimulate purchase, but it can also be an opportunity to generate positive relationships with the public: you can send a congratulation, give a sweet with each purchase, etc. ”, continues García Feijóo.

An online Valentine

According to Google data, searches related to this date, which are mostly carried out on mobiles, begin in December, but it is in the previous weeks that consumers begin to think about gifts. Finally, in the previous days, they make the acquisition.

In 2019, online purchases for Valentine’s Day had an increase of 139% in Spain, according to Mastercard, and in a report published by eMarketer before the pandemic broke out, Spain it was the western European country where the highest rate of increase was forecast. There are no figures yet on the forecast for 2021, but the fact that in 2020 electronic commerce grew 36% compared to the previous year, placing Spain as the third country where it increased the most, only behind Argentina (79%) and Singapore (71%), predicts an increase in Internet purchases for Valentine’s Day.

Amazon, one of the largest online sales platforms, has already activated its Valentine’s discount campaign with its own page segmented according to who it is given to – him or her – and with its own section with what is necessary to prepare and liven up dinner. AliExpress, the e-commerce website of Chinese origin, has also launched its offer for Valentine’s Day. This page is, curiously, the promoter of Singles Day, a day of discounts in China that is celebrated on November 11 and that has an increasing presence in the rest of the world. Will it become another date set for trade in Spain?