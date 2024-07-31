The famous air fryerbetter known as air fryerhas become very popular all over the world, thanks to the fact that it replaces traditional frying. However, several experts, including one from Harvard, analyzed The pros and cons of this new kitchen appliance that many people started using.

Dr. Sethi from California, who specializes in nutrition and healthy food, explained on TikTok that if you like fried foodsyou should listen to these 3 tips for why you should switch to the air fryerThe first of them is that this type of frying consumes “much less oil”which will make the fat in meals is considerably reduced.

Swap classic frying for air frying, It will help you lose weightbecause “this type of food has Much less calories and fat “total,” explained Dr. Sethi, a Harvard graduate who often gives advice on his social media.

Finally, marked what is the most important adviceaccording to him, is that air frying pcan significantly reduce the formation of harmful compoundssuch as acrylamide, which is associated with cancerHowever, he stressed that the best cooking methods are: “Baking, boiling, sautéing or grilling over medium to low heat.”

How is harmful substance transmitted to food in the air fryer?



Acrylamide It arises when potatoes, bread, coffee beans, among others HE roast, they cook either They fry at temperatures above 120 degrees. At that moment the reaction of an amino acid is generated called asparagine with reducing sugars such as glucose and fructose.

The doctor explains that this substance is carcinogenic and can cause a lot of harm to people. Typically boil or bake food produces a considerable decrease in the formation of this substance.