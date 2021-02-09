This week Ursula von der Leyen will explain herself in the plenary session of the European Parliament. The EU’s lagging behind in vaccinations compared to the USA and Great Britain, the procedures for vaccine orders in the past year, the production bottlenecks at manufacturers in the EU – all of these are likely to be questions that the President of the EU Commission will have to ask .

It is a common accusation that everything did not go smoothly in the crucial phase of the orders in the past year. Especially since the manufacturer Astrazeneca announced an enormous failure in deliveries, the public has been disappointed.

The choice of words that Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz used in the Corona cabinet was drastic. There the SPD candidate for Chancellor rumbled that the vaccine order by the EU Commission “went shit”.

One cannot necessarily say that such statements from Berlin trigger a political earthquake in Brussels. “One must not confuse the debate in Germany with the European debate,” it says in EU diplomatic circles.

At the meeting of the ambassadors of the 27 EU countries last week, there was not a single country from which criticism of the EU’s vaccination strategy was heard. Smaller states in particular, such as Greece, Slovenia, Croatia and Malta, are happy that vaccines have been available at all since the end of last year.

Von der Leyen: You should have thought about production earlier

Nevertheless, von der Leyen knows that she is accountable – especially since the vaccination rate will probably be compared with the USA and Great Britain again and again in the coming weeks.

She therefore recently admitted self-critically to the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” that, in addition to the question of vaccine development, the “challenges of mass production” should have been considered at the same time last year. “Building new supply chains, ramping up production: we could have done that earlier,” she said.

The head of the Commission also considers the cumbersome decision-making processes within the EU to be worthy of criticism. The background: The British government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a contract with Astrazeneca in May 2020, the EU not until the following August. Von der Leyen now said: “Of course, a country can be a speedboat and the EU is more of a tanker.”

In doing so, she was directing her attention to a problem with vaccine ordering for which her commission is not solely responsible. On the one hand, last year the head of the Commission urged that the Brussels authority must ensure that all EU countries are supplied with vaccines. But in the so-called Brussels Steering Committee, which was then set up, all EU states also had a say. And a lot of time went into the country.

This applies in particular to the ordering of mRNA vaccines such as the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer: While Germany advocated fast ordering, other countries were initially reluctant. Concerns about the large-scale use of mRNA vaccines, which are comparatively expensive, arose among others from Bulgaria and Poland.

SPD in Brussels against committee of inquiry

From the point of view of Tiemo Wölken, the health policy spokesman for the SPD MPs in the European Parliament, the Europeans must first be ensured that they are supplied with vaccines before they can “deal with errors” when ordering vaccines.

“It would be out of place at the moment to have Frau von der Leyen step down,” he told Tagesspiegel. The establishment of a committee of inquiry, as it was considered by the Liberals in the European Parliament, Wölken considers “not the right means”.

The leader of the Liberals in the European Parliament, the Romanian Dacian Ciolos, also refrained from calling for a committee of inquiry last week after a conversation with the head of the Commission.

He only demanded that all EU contracts with pharmaceutical companies for the supply of the vaccine should be published. So far, only the agreement with Astrazeneca – partially blacked out – is available to the public.

The head of the Commission was not considered the preferred candidate of the EU Parliament

However, this does not mean that von der Leyen is off the hook in Brussels. It is noticeable that in her own party family, the conservative European People’s Party (EPP), the expressions of solidarity for the CDU politician are limited. The EPP group leader in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber (CSU), recently defended the idea of ​​a common European vaccination strategy “fully”.

But even in the EPP, von der Leyen still has to struggle with the stigma that, after the European elections in 2019, she was not considered the preferred candidate of the EU Parliament for filling the top post in Brussels. Instead, it was primarily French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) who helped her to the top post.

Lonely decisions by the head of the authority

Against this background, every faux pas is viewed particularly critically by der Leyens in Brussels. In the last few days, the focus in the EU capital has been less on failures in procuring vaccines than on von der Leyen’s management style.

In a broader sense, it was also about the vaccine and the quarrel with Great Britain over the Astrazeneca. But the real source of the excitement was that the Commission had meanwhile been considering vaccine export controls between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The subject is sensitive, because controls on the Emerald Isle were already taboo during the Brexit negotiations. Von der Leyen is now accused of having considered export controls for vaccines without asking Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin for his opinion.

Then von der Leyen regretted the carver. Nonetheless, she is accused of making lonely decisions too often in the Brussels authority and of not consulting with the other colleagues in the College of Commissioners.

Von der Leyen, who was born in Brussels, was also able to record as a great personal success last year that the Europeans agreed on a corona reconstruction fund with a volume of 750 billion euros during the crisis. But now, in the debate about failures in obtaining vaccine, old reservations are again being voiced.

One is that she too often retreats to her “ivory tower” in the Berlaymont building in Brussels and acts there without too much involvement from the other commissioners. On Wednesday, when she speaks to the European Parliament, she will definitely leave the “ivory tower”.