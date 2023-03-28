Home page politics

Ukraine war: weapons from Iran on the side of Ukraine? These pictures should prove that. © @UAWeapons/ Screenshot Twitter

Weapons from Iran on the part of Ukraine? A US platform claims to have collected evidence of this.

Kiev (Ukraine) – It’s no secret that Russia is getting weapons from Iran for the Ukraine war: Russia used drones from Iran in particular to attack Ukraine’s energy supply in the winter. Iran is internationally isolated, the The people of Iran have been taking to the streets against the government for months.

But now Iranian weapons are said to have gotten into the hands of the Ukrainian army. A US platform claims to have found evidence that Kiev is also using weapons from Iran. The information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine war: Iranian weapons in Ukraine against Russia?

Numerous international conflicts, arms exporters from all over the world and a lot of money involved: It is difficult to understand which weapons ended up in whose hands as a result of the illegal arms trade. A platform called “Calibra Obscura” is trying to document when weapons appear among non-state actors. Together with “Armory Bazaar”, who calls himself “journalist”, founded the project “Ukrainian Arms Tracker“. It reports indications of unusual finds of weapons in the bloody escalation of the Ukraine conflict by Russia.

A Twitter post by the project refers to images and videos circulating the internet of Ukrainian army personnel unpacking Iranian weapons and missiles.

“As we can see, these were manufactured in 2022, indicating a recent delivery by unknown parties,” writes @UAWeaponsTracker of the weapons on Twitter.

“Since the late summer of 2022, we have seen a consistent trend of Iranian ammunition turning up in the hands of the Ukrainian army,” Calibra Obscura tells dem Rolling Stone – a pop culture magazine from the USA, which has also made a name for itself with political articles on controversial topics. “These in particular have manufacturing dates from early 2022 to December 2022, suggesting the shipment is not from legacy conquests by Western forces in the Middle East.” What is meant is that the weapons were not intercepted by Western states in conflicts in the Middle East .

Ukraine war: Russia gets new weapons from Iran

According to British intelligence services, Russia has received new drones from Iran for use against Ukraine. After a two-week hiatus, Russia has used at least 71 Iranian Shahed-type “kamikaze” drones against Ukrainian targets since March, the Ministry of Defense said in London on Sunday (March 26). This indicates that Russia is now receiving regular shipments of “a small number” of Shahed drones from Iran.

There are probably two launch sites for the unmanned missiles: in the Russian region of Bryansk northeast of Ukraine and in the Krasnodar region in the east. “This allows Russia to attack large areas of Ukraine and reduces flight time to targets in northern Ukraine,” the UK ministry said. In addition CNN Information that Russia is sending western-style weapons to Iran for replicating. (dpa/kat)