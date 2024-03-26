Arestovich let it slip and admitted Kyiv’s involvement in the terrorist attack at Crocus

Former adviser to the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky Alexey Arestovich (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)while discussing the tragedy in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, he misspoke and accidentally announced Kyiv’s involvement in the terrorist attack.

He noted that the Russian authorities are trying to gain sympathy from Western countries due to the large number of victims of the tragedy, while in Ukraine a comparable number of people are dying from the actions of the Russian Armed Forces. After this he made a reservation.

[В РФ говорят:] “The whole world, you should sympathize with us, we are victims of radical Islam,” forgetting that we have them [на Украине] killing as many people as we killed… Alexey Arestovichex-adviser to the President of Ukraine

The Kremlin reacted to Arestovich’s words

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov named Arestovich is a scumbag for his words about the terrorist attack in Crocus.

The first is regarding those who gloat about the terrible tragedy that we have experienced. Yes, there are such scumbags. Whether you misspoke or not, there is no other way to call them. The investigation is ongoing. As of yesterday evening, the leaders of the Investigative Committee reported to the President. And when the investigation considers it necessary, then versions will be expressed Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

Prior to this, Peskov, in a conversation with reporters, noted that it was still inappropriate to talk about Moscow’s reaction if Kyiv’s involvement in the Crocus terrorist attack was confirmed.

He stressed that an investigation is currently underway. Journalists asked whether the fact of Ukraine's involvement, if proven, would affect Russia's readiness for peace negotiations. “Reasoning in the ‘if’ mode is now inappropriate,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin admitted Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin wondered why the terrorists tried to escape into Ukraine after committing the crime. He assumed that someone was waiting for them there.

The Russian leader noted that this crime could only be a link in a series of attempts by those who, since 2014, have been “at war with Russia through the hands of the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime.” “And the Nazis, as is well known, never disdained to use the most dirty and inhumane means to achieve their goals,” he added.

At the same time, the president demanded an objective investigation and find the masterminds, saying that the terrorist attack was carried out by radical Islamists.

We know that the crime was committed by radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries Vladimir PutinRussian President Vladimir Putin

In addition, he pointed to the US attempts to convince everyone that Ukraine was not involved in what happened. According to him, Washington, through various channels, is trying to prove to everyone that, according to their intelligence data, “there is supposedly no Kyiv trace in the Moscow terrorist attack, that the bloody terrorist attack was committed by followers of Islam.”

Thus, the White House stated that responsibility for the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall lies solely with the Islamic State group. (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization banned in Russia).

The terrorist attack at Crocus was called a monstrous operation under a “false flag”

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group and RT television channel, said that the terrorist attack at Crocus was a “false flag” operation. She explained that people who could be passed off as ISIS were specially selected as perpetrators. At the same time, she pointed out, this information could have been believed if American intelligence services had not so quickly begun to disseminate information about the involvement of this terrorist group in the crime.

Simonyan pointed out that the cover of ISIS was chosen because this organization has been responsible for many crimes around the world. The organizers hoped that because of this the tragedy would not be associated with Ukraine.

And it is necessary that public world opinion does not look at Ukraine. Then you will have to answer the terrible questions of the population… The population in the West, when they see: wait a second, it turns out that we are sponsoring these terrorists? Margarita Simonyan editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya media group

Later, some countries also doubted the involvement of the Islamic State in this terrorist attack. For example, Wang Xiaoquan, a Chinese expert from the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, noted that this version seems “a little far-fetched.” “Driven by religious extremism, ISIS members typically carry out lone wolf or suicide attacks,” he said.

The specialist emphasized that the United States wants the responsibility for this tragedy not to fall on Ukraine. In this case, their support for Kyiv will lose legitimacy. He added that the haste of the United States to deny the “Ukrainian trace” in what happened raises many questions.

The attack occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22, before the performance of the Picnic group. Several people entered the building and opened fire on security and visitors, after which they began to set fire to the premises.

According to the latest data, 139 people became victims of the terrorist attack, the number of victims is still growing. According to the Telegram channel “112”, it is already 360 people.