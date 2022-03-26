mentioned vice President Pillars the public Russian, sergey Rudskoy, that “Objectives Main for stage first for operation accomplished”.

. added: “lhave It was completed scale down Capacity combative for the forces Ukrainian in the form of big, Than Allow, concentrated Section the biggest From efforts On Target the main: Release Donbass.

and see the watchers and experts the military at this Advertising, Marker On that Moscow, Maybe at Shade disobedience Investigation Scenario the control On complete Ukraine especially Capital Kyiv and its cost exorbitant, sound that it you’ll be satisfied achieve its target the first which It was a reason to start it the war as Says, and he protection Russians at east Ukraine and guarantee their rights.

and commenting On semantics Advertising Russian and his luck at Success, Says Mohannad Al-Azzawi, President center Falcon for studies, at Meeting With “Sky News Arabic”: “The Russians have since Start the war 3 bets or Goals, Supposedly that it tactical serve Target the strategist represented at stood up expansion swear NATO eastward, and the first of them And the hardest he is the control On Capital ukrainian, Kyiv to drop System President Zelensky and replace it, and this is will not succeed frequently being geography military at That Region Difficult is very rugged Extremely, where Forests dense sway Capital and facilitate Mission Fighting groups Defender small own, Than will implicate Moscow at war gangs and streets and jungle against her, and this is Type From wars he is killed armies systemic attacking”.

bonus On that Ukraine she was ready so Scenario, as explain expert military and strategist, follow up: “Since general, dismantled Ukraine Army regulars and its number Toward a fourth Million soldier With Toward Half Million an item Reserve, and trimmed it according to Reports military competent to me 60 one thousand soldier, gesticulate Stay I divided them for teams and detachments combative small and mobile, addition when they call Volunteers Aliens Whose sound that they they entered Ukraine Even before outbreak the war”.

and adds Al-Azzawi: “Target The second he is deprivation Ukraine From its space or her lungs Navy southern, Across Nautical Azov and the sea the black, and control On That Regions, Russia almost verification this Target Which at her way to control On odessa, That’s why you will lose Kyiv its capabilities in the rate of 90 at hundred at export and import Across its ports and this is make up a hit severe for its economy.

Target the third he is make Ukraine Country free weapon and neutral and in case non check it, as Illustrates President center Falcon for studies: “The Moscow you will to isolate east Ukraine and separated About its west, Especially and surely many From population this is Regions Eastern they From Origin Russian and they talk the Russian language as a language first for them, as at province Donbass, and has forces big at That Regions where dominate On Toward 60 at hundred From east Ukraine, and she can From River Dnipro Isolation the East and make it Area comma between Russia and west Ukraine, and this is Cucumber subtracted Strongly On table leaders the Russians”.

and continues expert military: “They will besiege them About Kyiv case their control On the ward oriental for the country and its regions Ksumi and Kharkov Lugansk all the way to for tape marine dominant so On Letter U at east and south Ukraine, And from Then may be Working On Guarantee independence this is Region and separated About Ukraine and maybe they do succesfully name new on her, as Act swear NATO With many From Countries Europe Eastern kyugoslavia for example”.