From: Bettina Menzel

An F-16 fighter jet in flight against a blue sky. © IMAGO/Mischa Keijser/Westend61

Ukraine receives its first F-16 fighter jets. Russian military bloggers downplay the importance of the aircraft, thereby undermining Moscow’s warnings about “red lines.”

Kiev – Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine almost 900 days ago, the Kremlin has repeatedly spoken of “red lines”. This also applied to the delivery of the F-16 fighter jets. But the first planes have apparently arrived in Ukraine and the Kremlin is unimpressed. The planes would “have no significant influence on events at the front,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russian military bloggers also expressed similar views. War experts suspect that this is a calculated move.

F-16 fighter jet song: Russia’s red lines – “To get the West to stop providing military aid”

According to experts, it may take several months before the first effective use of the F-16 fighter jets. But then the aircraft will strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. For the Kremlin, the delivery changes nothing: The F-16 jets will be “shot down” one by one, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said last week. Russian military bloggers reacted similarly to the reports about the delivery of the first F-16. Western media are “exaggerating the importance of the fighter jet in order to distract from failures on the battlefield,” said the US war experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analyzing the Russian bloggers’ verdict in their report. report from Sunday (4 August).

With these statements, the pro-national bloggers attempted to downplay the potential impact of the F-16 fighter jets “on the battlefield – and thereby directly undermined the Russian information efforts that were intended to present the delivery of the F-16 and other Western weapons systems as an insurmountable ‘red line’,” the ISW analysis continued. This made Moscow’s real calculation clear from the perspective of the US war experts: “Russia has […] “We have repeatedly demonstrated that the appeal to supposed ‘red lines’ is a reflexive control technique designed to force the West not to provide any further military aid to Ukraine on its own initiative,” the ISW judges.

Threats from Russia if the “red lines” are crossed: “Asymmetric response”

The “red lines” and the corresponding threats when they are crossed have been discussed publicly on state television and by Putin’s spokesmen, confidants and the Kremlin chief himself. The Russian President Wladimir Putin warned that exceeding the limit would lead to an “asymmetric response” from Russia, such as if weapons supplied from the West were used on Russian territory.

The West and Ukraine have repeatedly crossed the “red lines” defined by Moscow since the beginning of the Ukrainian war.

Storm Shadows in Ukraine: Has Russia crossed another red line with the delivery of F-16 fighter jets?

This includes, for example, the delivery of Western weapons systems to Ukraine in general, in particular Storm Shadow long-range missiles, Western tanks or US ATACMS long-range missiles. There has been no significant reaction from Russia. According to comments by Russian military bloggers, the ISW war experts estimate that this will also be the case with the Russian reaction to the F-16 fighter jets.

For its part, the West is trying to make the crossing of these “red lines” seem less significant with long discussions about arms deliveries and the “drip” delivery of weapons to several countries. Now another one is under discussion: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently called for the expanded use of Western weapons for military targets on Russian territory.