UeD is undoubtedly a very successful format. For years the dating show of Maria De Filippi keeps company to thousands of viewers during the winter season, with the intricate events of the protagonists of the over and classic throne. Never successes and fame attract controversy and encourage gossips and the Mediaset program is no exception.

There have been several complaints and suspicions from fans over the years, who often accuse the protagonists of seeking fame rather than love. One of voices more insistent is the one that insinuates like all knowledge and the moves of the participants are piloted. In short, according to many viewers there would be very little spontaneous in UeD’s studies. For the most part, ladies and knights, tronists and suitors would all follow a script, designed specifically to captivate the public.

Obviously, this type of accusation is always promptly and firmly and denied by the same Maria. The presenter cares a lot about the program and never misses an opportunity to defend his work from unjust attacks. Evidently, however, the words of Queen Mary have not convinced the detractors, who continue to point the finger at the editorial staff of the program. Recently, however, talking about this issue, revealing the truth is arrived a former suitor.

It is about Eugenia Rigotti, the non-choice of Massimiliano Mollicone. In the course of an interview she was asked, in no uncertain terms, if UeD was piloted. Eugenia’s answer left everyone stunned: “Men and Women piloted? Absolutely not! It makes me nervous even just being asked “.

Eugenia then finished her explanation with a certain annoyance and outspoken. These are her words: “The only rule I had to follow was to be myself. To date, I define my path as the most beautiful experience of my life “.