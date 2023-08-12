‘Tuca Ferretti would be considering retiring from football’, I came to hear the other day, walking near a bar. Will it be him? I asked to myself, thinking about how a guy who has achieved so much in more than three decades managing can think of retiring like this: run in matchday four of Mexican soccer and eliminated in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup.
It should be noted that Ricardo Ferretti had never been fired in the middle of a tournament. not even in Braves of Ciudad Juárez, where he finished in last of the percentage. The fact that the Blue Cross Celestial Machine has soiled his record, it could well be a reason for Ricardo to say: ‘ready, that’s it. I am done’.
The comment I heard in the bar came from a table where a group of friends were gathered. People like you or me who like football and exchange opinions without necessarily meaning that these are absolute truths or harbingers of something that is actually going to happen.
However, when I got home I turned on the television and saw that the commentators also had that version. They even put it as one of the main themes of the program, and linked it to the first statements of “Tuca” Ferretti after being fired from Cruz Azul.
Although he said that he did not like the ways in which everything was given, he clarified that he does not hold any grudges against the cement growers and wished them the best. He also took the opportunity to imply that he will take a vacation, and that in December he would be open to listening to new options. Making it clear that, at least for now, Ricardo Ferretti does not think about retirement.
It is fair to clarify that, since he already directed Cruz Azul at this start of the tournament, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti could not assume the position of technical director in any other team in the Liga Mx for the Apertura 2023. Could it be that we will see it, for the first time? time, training outside of Mexico?
