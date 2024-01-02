Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

As poll numbers rise, Nikki Haley finds herself in Donald Trump's sights. A new nickname is circulating – as are surprising rumors.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump and his team have apparently changed their battle plan for dealing with one of the most important intra-party rivals: Trump's camp no longer refers to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley as “sparrow brain” – but as “high-tax Haley”. A new wave of attacks appears to be underway in the struggle for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump shoots against Nikki Haley – and is apparently toying with the idea of ​​an offer

Despite Trump's confidence that Haley will not pose a major obstacle, representatives of his Make America Great Again circle see her as a threat. MAGA Inc. has reportedly mobilized significant resources to run anti-Haley ads over the past two weeks.

The Conflict between Trump and Haley could influence not only her presidential candidacy — but also debates about whether Haley is a potential vice president.

The transmitter CBS Most recently, I wanted to know that Trump asked his advisors for an assessment of this option. Meanwhile, former Trump confidant Steve Bannon, known for incitement, warned that there would be a “big fight” over the issue. “They will say Trump needs a wife,” he predicted – and at the same time discredited Haley as a “viper.”

Trump attacks are ongoing: Haley advisor celebrates “only candidate with real momentum”

Haley has barely responded to her former boss's attacks. But her campaign team is apparently preparing for heated arguments. The latest attacks from the Trump camp were based on an alleged gas tax increase in South Carolina – which turned out to be non-existent. The portal The Daily Beast wrote, however, of an “opening salvo” from Trump. This means: further attacks could follow.

An advisor to Haley tried to give a positive interpretation: “Everyone, starting with Joe Biden up to Donald Trumpattacks Nikki for one reason: she’s the only contestant with any real pizzazz.”

The Trump team attacks potential competitors with great regularity. However, Haley has recently enjoyed success in opinion polls in the state of New Hampshire.

Trump may now want to discredit her competitor before her campaign gains “momentum,” speculated Daily Beast. In addition, the ex-president has had problems with women for a long time Republicans. However, he is not alone in the party, like them Washington Post analyzed. (Jek)