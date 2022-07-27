In 2023 Suzuki comes out and there will be 20 riders at the start: do they seem few? It is not the number of drivers that makes the quality of a World Championship. Pros and cons of a motorcycling that seeks its identity

With the absence of the two Suzukis, due to the Japanese manufacturer’s retirement from racing, MotoGP would currently have a reduced grid to 22 starters in 2023. It is the same number, 22, of the participants in the last 500cc world race at the 2001 Italian GP at Mugello and in other rounds of that season. But it is half of the starting grid of many races of the maximum displacement disputed in the World Championship of the first decades. While there were only 20 riders in the first 2002 MotoGP round at Mugello.

motogp and numbers – In motorcycling there has always been a debate on the optimal number of riders on the grid, especially in the premier class. Ceo Dorna, Carmelo Ezpeleta, cuts short: “In MotoGP, 22 bikes are enough, indeed this is the ideal number”. Perhaps there is no “ideal number” in racing because the quality of a race and the value of a world championship are measured with weights that are mostly regardless of how many starters there are. In this, then, Ezpeleta is right. This, however, does not have to mean putting his hands forward: that is, thinking that an even smaller grid (under 20 starters?) Could be fine. On the other hand, it could be an opportunity to bring new manufacturers into MotoGP, given that Ezpeleta himself has repeatedly stated that there are those who knock in order to be part of the World Championship. See also Jota show: Liverpool fold Arsenal and go to the final with Chelsea

However, the MotoGP 2023, with the participation of only 22 starters, will be the premier class among the fewest ever. Will this negatively affect the technical quality and the show? There is obviously a relationship between the number of drivers on the grid and the quality of the race. In other words, a grid of only 22 starters is at the limit because by exasperating the concept that it is not the number of riders that makes the race technically valid and competitive, it could lead to a duel between just two drivers. There have been seasons, for example some of the 1960s, when in the maximum displacement only one duo (Agostini-MV Agusta) dominated, also dubbing the runner-up and trailing the third by three laps in races that saw more than 40 riders at the start. Does this mean that at that time and in those races there was no technical quality and there was no show? No, the technique and the show were there but they had different parameters based on different concepts than today compared to the technical and competitive quality and more generally to the show. For example, a Guzzi 500 8-cylinder 4-stroke was hyper-refined technique and it was super-show to see Agostini spinning even alone in the lead, both for the style with the svirgololata flush with the guardrails, and for the lap times setting records after records. on the wire of 200 average times with those Dunlop "pear" from announced suicide, both for the unsurpassed sound in braking and in acceleration of his MV Agusta 3 or 4 cylinder 4 strokes with the exhausts without limits of decibels. And the fight for the podium and also for the back-up positions (often up to the last) between dozens of riders of substantially the same level, mostly single-cylinder, much less powerful and less fast than the official multi-cylinder bikes, was a show. In those periods, but also in others, between the driver on pole in the 500 and the last of the front row (the fifth or sixth) the gap was over two seconds which became three or even four seconds compared to the drivers of the last line.

Today in MotoGP there is the fastest grid ever, with differences of a couple of tenths between the riders on the front row. And if a decade ago a top rider made a mistake in qualifying, he started last of the first row or first of the second today, topping up on the last lap of qualifying can mean sinking into the back and starting in the middle of the grid, or worse. Maybe you are getting used to it but never as in this MotoGP has there been such a high level both with respect to the riders and the bikes (another matter concerns the unknown tire), all very close in qualifying (you can finish last of the second row two tenths from pole position) and many in a handkerchief to fight in front at least in the first laps of the race and then for the positions close to the podium. All this is also the result of the "quality" of the MotoGP riders on the grid where, for example in 2022, there are 14 "titled" riders (with bikes from six factory manufacturers) who have won at least one world title (this has never happened first) with only ten riders (out of the twenty-four initially entered) still fasting in the world championships.

Even the rookies are of a great level, able to do well by battling for the top ten. At the time of Agostini the rookies, riders of good will and many ambitions who, however, also due to the scarcity of the means available, when they finished the race suffered gaps of even 3-4 laps. In this MotoGP there are 111 overall victories in the top class by the riders at the start and the other 11 riders present have won a total of 52. For decades, in past years, only one or two riders (at most 3 or 4) present in the premier class had won world races in at least one displacement while in this MotoGP as many as 23 of the 24 riders at the start have won at least one race in one of the three categories of the World Championship. So, all roses and flowers, this MotoGP? Of course not, as we have analyzed several times, noting, with the many positive sides, even the many limits of this show-business motorcycling technically in the grip of the unique "rubber" and "unique" electronics. This MotoGP is pleasing and convincing. But even motorcycling racing does not live on a happy island and cannot help but look around and understand what the wind is blowing. MotoE does well to continue on its way, developing, but those who think it can replace MotoGP soon are … off the road.