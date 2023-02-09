Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The civil association A help, a smile invites to its traditional campaign Tapatoonswhich consists of a massive collection of plastic caps in the Square September 27 of the city of Los Mochis, with which economic funds are generated to support cases of children and young people with chronic degenerative diseases, cancer and other conditions.

Alejandra Reyes, director of the association, explained that institutions, companies or schools can also contribute to this cause, to which a certificate is issued as a thank you for their collaboration in this noble cause.

The event takes place this Thursday, February 9 at 11:00 in the morning and will end at 5:00 in the afternoon at Plazuela 27 de Septiembre.

