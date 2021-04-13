Football is also made up of a set of events that did not happen. They almost happened, let’s say. Despite this, they have as much relevance as those that did occur, validating the theory that on the one hand there is reality and on the other there is unreality, which also happens. In the list of unsubstantiated facts, at the top, is the very clear opportunity, the sung goal, which the good footballer inexplicably misuses. Inexplicably because it seems to you that even you, who have not played football in your life, who do not even know how a ball sounds when you hit it, would convert into a goal.

Nobody is free to be that footballer. Nobody, perhaps, is saying too much. When you remember some of those missed occasions, no matter how long it takes, you still get sick. Especially if your team didn’t win the game in the end. Some days you are presented with the same words that you said live, with hot blood, when you see that the ball did not enter. If we do not count the foul lexicon, product of frustration, what remains is reduced to “It is to kill you.” Sometimes you wonder if you don’t have to be a very good footballer, a true star, a genius, to take the clear chance of scoring, crumple it into a little ball of paper, and throw it in the trash, like a basketball madman.

Correa, on the ground in the game against Betis.

In football, it seems to us that some things have in their favor that they are done with a finger, chas. They couldn’t be easier. However, what you notice is that people, when the time comes, often do not know how to click with their finger. It is very difficult. I suppose that anyone has very clear things until they have to be done. Even the meaning of life, until you have to live it. A few years ago, a friend bought a very modern drill to hang a picture. Easy peasy. It was a sung goal. His brother also guided him with useful indications: “Not like that”, “But what are you doing? Sheep”, “Bad, fatal, worse impossible”, “Who are you looking like an idiot?” He had no choice but to remove the drill and make the hole himself. A fist was going in for him. To kill it.