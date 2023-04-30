“At the bottom there is room”, the successful Peruvian television series that airs on América TV, continues with big surprises. After several weeks of absence, Tito (Laszlo Kovacs) returned to Las Lomas and had an emotional encounter with Los Gonzales; however, a peculiar detail caught everyone’s attention and especially Pepe’s: he refused to drink beer. This fact caused “AFHS” fans to start making crazy theories, and one of them is the possibility that the newcomer is an evil twin that holds the original captive.

“Now he is Tito’s twin brother”, “I thought the same thing because He does not want to drink the chelas and he did not bring anything to the Gonzales“,

“He kidnapped the original Tito”are just some of the comments that abound in tiktok after the singular scene in which, in addition, the character looks quite overweight.

Why did Tito disappear from Al fondo hay sitio?

Tito’s disappearance from “Al fondo hay sitio” was due to the fact that laszlo kovacs He traveled to Europe with his wife to enjoy their honeymoon. The same actor shared photos of his passage through the old continent.

However, “AFHS” fans began to speculate about the reason for the character’s absence, and rumors of a possible dismissal or resignation arose. However, it was later clarified that it was only a temporary absence of the actor.

How did the Gonzales react to Tito’s return to AFHS?

After several episodes without Tito’s presence, the character finally returned to the series and the reaction of the Gonzales it was a huge surprise. In the episode of his return, the characters noticed that Tito had changed physically, since he had gained weight and did not drink drinks like he used to. In addition, Tito did not bring gifts after his trip to Bolivia, which led fans to believe that it was not the real Tito.



#Tito #AFHS #evil #twin #kidnapped #original #VIDEO #test