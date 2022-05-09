Titanfall 3 would indeed be in development. The clue came from GameStop Germany: in fact, a placeholder package has appeared in a shop that could suggest that this title is closer than you think.

Really, the clerk would have said that the release would be scheduled for the fall. At this point one wonders if there was some truth in the boy’s words or if he was trying to sell a few more copies. After all, this is the same doubt that came to a guy who entered the store where he headed the packaging of the new Titanfall and found himself in front of either a well-informed or a scoundrel.

And that’s not even the only sighting of Titanfall 3. In recent months, in fact, and always from GameStop and always in Germany, packs have appeared available for preorder.

There is only one small problem. This title has never even been announced. In addition, Respawn Entertainment, the software house that developed the other chapters of the series, is grappling with Apex Legends and on various projects concerning the videogame universe linked to Star Wars.

That a new title is on the way, already in autumn, therefore, is at least unlikelyAnd. These placeholder packages, however, if nothing else, have allowed fan love for this franchise to wake up from a six-year slumber.

The desire to get your hands and eyes on a new chapter in the first person shooter series is strong in the community and the hope is that it will be fulfilled soon. And if Titanfall 3 was really in development, they might not have to wait too long to get back to having fun on their favorite FPS.

In any case, these mysterious sightings aren’t the only signs of Titanfall’s (im) possible return in full regalia. In January of this year we had returned to talk about a new chapter of the series, but even in that case the hopes of the fans were immediately extinguished.