Titanfall 3 has been spotted in GameStop stores in Germany, and some fans have reported that they were even able to pre-order the game. A post on Reddit went viral over the weekend, but after taking a closer look at this case, it appears that the first sightings in German stores date back to 2019.

Much of the excitement comes from the fact that Nvidia’s famous GeForce Now leak, which has so far been 100% accurate, mentioned Titanfall 3. However, as other Reddit users have pointed out, photos of placeholders have been circulating in Germany for months. Also, pre-orders cannot be officially opened until the game is announced.

As accurate as the GeForce Now leak was, we cannot currently confirm Titanfall 3.



Respawn Entertainment has sent mixed messages about the series, presumably because the decision to make a third installment rests with publisher Electronic Arts. Unfortunately, Titanfall 2 didn’t meet sales expectations, so it’s unclear whether EA will give the title another chance.

Source: PlayStation LifeStyle.