Magaly Medina He had harsh words for Tilsa Lozano since she confessed that she had a secret relationship with Juan Manuel the 'Crazy' Vargas. In 2015, the popular 'Urraca' decided to invite the 'former avenger' to the set of her now-defunct Latina show to confront her. This was the only time they saw each other face to face and, without a doubt, it was a heated interview because they both attacked each other. Since this meeting, their enmity grew and they have not hesitated to throw harsh darts at each other over the years. This 2024, the author of 'I'm single' surprised by confessing what she would do if she met the show host.

What was the only time Tilsa Lozano and Magaly Medina saw each other?

Magaly Medina and Tilsa Lozano They saw each other for the first and only time at the Latina facilities in 2015. The popular 'Urraca' invited the model to her set and did not hesitate to attack her from the beginning.

“I feel honored that the Peruvian super singer who dedicated two songs to 'Loco' Vargas has dedicated the third (the song 'Envidiosa') just to me. “The lyrics are very deep,” he said. Medina when he saw enter Tilsa to your set.

Throughout the interview both of them threw harsh barbs at each other. “Your attitude is vulgar, flatness always seems… Do you think I live thinking about you all the time? That you are my obsession?…I'm spoiled. “I don't greet strangers… Before you would have approached me I would have left…” were some phrases that she told him. Magaly to Tilsa.

“Once you said that you thought Ferrando made trash television (…) and you pointed out: 'It seems to me that that is wrong because if you work on TV you have to give them cultural things, new things, positive things' And you do that? You do exactly the same thing as him or worse… You are an egomaniac… Nobody is as bad at criticizing as you. You should be careful with what comes out of your mouth… You are a person who does not accept his mistakes and mistakes. Do you think you own the truth, are you God?” answered Tilsa in response to Magaly's questions.

Is Tilsa looking to reconcile with Magaly Medina?

The model Tilsa Lozano He was present this Wednesday, February 7, at the press conference for the new Panamericana TV program 'Talent Hunter' in which he will be part of the jury along with Carlos Cacho and Belén Estévez.

Rosario Rojas from the newspaper La República arrived at this event, who asked the popular 'Tili' if she would smooth things over with host Magaly Medina. “I wouldn't sit on the set of her show ('Magaly TV, la firma'), but I would normally have a glass of wine with her anywhere. I don't hold a grudge against anyone,” were the words of the 'ex-avenger'.

