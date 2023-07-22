Winning champion, in the world of football, is the main objective of all clubs. In Mexico, the smaller ones, such as Puebla, Mazatlán, Querétaro or Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, to name a few, the objective has overtones of a dream.
In those with a broad portfolio, such as tigers, striped, America, Blue Cross or even Chivas, with everything and its limitation of playing only with Mexican soccer players, more than a dream, it is a goal to be fulfilled. If it is not achieved, the technical director on duty and the players run the risk of leaving the institution.
However, the forms also matter, and the way in which Tigres achieved the championship the previous tournament, with more doubts than certainties and impulsive decisions, to a certain extent, does not match the team’s claims.
For this reason, once the Clausura 2023 tournament ended, fans and the media thought that Tigres would go out to break the market, and that it would continue with the rejuvenation of the squad and that it would further strengthen its base of Mexicans. However, three dates have already passed and outside of Ozziel Herrera it does not seem that another player will arrive at the feline team.
Are Robert Dante Siboldi’s guys so good not to go for another element? Is Ozziel Herrera really the solution the team needs?
To compete, of course it will be enough for Tigres. Having bigwigs like Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Rafa Carioca, Javier Aquino, Sebastián Córdova, Luis Quiñones and company on the field is more than enough to be in the top four, and, once in the league, perhaps there is no other club in all of Mexico that plays it better than them.
But with everything and that gives the feeling that Tigres rested on their laurels. Or do you think that the squad would be the same if they lost the final against Chivas?
The championship is the ultimate goal. But if you get to it and you don’t know how you did it, it becomes an accident. And accidents don’t happen every day.
