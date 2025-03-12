The American golfer Tiger Woods was operated on Tuesday of an Achilles tendon rupture of the left foot, so it will be a low time. The question, or questions, are: how long? How will it return? And, depending on the two previous issues, can … replay?.

At the moment, the immediate certainty is that Augusta’s masters will be lost, which is celebrated next April. The 15 -time winner of a ‘Major’ has not yet participated in the PGA Tour this season. “When I started intensifying my own training already practicing at home, I felt acute pain in the Achilles LEFT tendon, which was shown to be broken,” Woods himself reported on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

As I Began to Ramp Up My Own Training and Practice at Home, I Felt A Sharp Pain In My Left Achilles, Which Was Deemed to Be Ruptured. This Morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital For Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive achilles tendon … pic.twitter.com/kavzfcrxle – Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) March 11, 2025

«This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken, from the For Special Surgery Hospital by West Palm Beach (Florida), has practiced a minimally invasive reparation of the Achilles tendon for breakage. I am back at home and I plan to focus on my recovery and rehabilitation, thanks for all the support, ”he added.

It is not clear how long under the ex -number one of the world, 49, weighed by a succession of physical problems in recent years. His only appearances this year have been in the new indoor competition of the TGL.

The American had planned to play last month in the invitational genesis – a cross of which he is host – but took a time to rest after his mother’s death.

Known this new setback of Tiger Woods, Rory Mcilroy believes that it is unlikely that the North American play golf this year, but showed him his solidarity and support to try to return after this injury.

This Wednesday, on the eve of the first round of the Championship Players in Florida, the northern Ireland golfer expressed his sympathy for the difficult situation of Woods: «It is shit. Obviously we will not see him play golf this year, but we hope to see him play perhaps in 2026 ».

«He will try. I know he will try, ”added the current number 2 in the world. But that is a question for him, not for me. Obviously, I don’t know what happens for his head. But judging by his previous behavior, he will undoubtedly try.