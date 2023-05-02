For today it is certainly the ugliest car in the world!

Okay, okay, okay. We understand it. not everyone has the same taste. Colors, shapes, sounds: we all have our own preferences. So people are very happy driving around in their cars, while other road users are not served by it. The Fiat Multipla is a good example of this. But that car is ugly for a reason: six people, 400 liters of luggage, less than 4 meters long and excellent driving characteristics. Then it doesn’t matter that it’s ugly.

In the case of this case today, it is not. There is no excuse for this extreme ugliness. This baby diarrhea yellow case is a Mercedes-Benz G-Class van Mansory. It is certainly not the first G they tackle, but it is the ugliest.

Ugliest car in the world?

Look, it’s not a black copy now and that’s to be commended. But now you can observe every change well and it is still a lot sad. You can now see exactly which part has been pasted on. And actually, no part seems to match the design. Everything on the front bumper is like a pubic mustache over an acne-prone lip. The bonnet has two floors and is as beautiful as a boil on your nose.

Oh and then there’s that rear spoiler. What the thing does on a driving apartment building: no idea. What we also have no idea about: that carbon shizzle behind the rear wheel arch. What is that? And why is that there? And what is that carbon piece on the rear bumper? What does that add? Because it’s not pretty. Or is it just because you can? Probably.

Mechanical upgrades

Now we have to add that Mansory is generally top quality. The spiritual successor to Koenig Specials does not do cheap junk, it just looks cheap. The latter is, incidentally, an emotion that got out of hand. In real life you can see how tight the fit is and what they can do with the interior borders on the rabid. Of course everything has been completely reupholstered. In this case with carbon and beautiful leather.

Finally, there are some technical upgrades. And that makes us happy. Mansory has a wide range of options for the W463. In this case, the G63 AMG is the basis. This has the 4.0 V8 that has been tickled: in total there is 900 hp and 1,200 Nm available. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h takes 3.3 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. That’s fun again. You wouldn’t dare to drive much faster in a car with a ladder chassis. Prices are not known, but you can count on the upgrades together costing at least the same as the car on which it is put.

