The thickest affordable station wagon on Marktplaats is seriously expensive, but yes, just find a second one.

We regularly have a discussion in the editorial office about the most ideal car. The car that can do it all. A family car that can do everything: for the Autobahn, drag strip, road trips, track days, winter sports, commuting, Alpine passes and the weekly shopping at the local wholesaler.

So what is the ideal car? Well, opinions are divided about that, but of course you end up with a Northern European station wagon. But which one should you choose? The undersigned would always go for a very thick diesel in a compact body, @wouter for the one with the most power and @jaapiyo the one with rear-wheel drive. But if you keep your budget in mind for a while, you can’t ignore the Golf R Variant.

Thickest affordable station wagon

In this case we found a nice copy on Marktplaats. It is a Golf 7.5, so after the facelift. They did not have 300 hp, but even 310 pieces. In this case it does not matter, because this Golf R Variant is no longer standard. 3,500 euros worth of upgrades have been screwed or programmed by the company JD Engineering, who have also provided Ruben’s Audi S3 with a lot of extra power.

In this case, the EA888 from Volkswagen is good for 416 hp and 562 Nm. As standard, such a Golf R already runs at 250 km/h and you can hit 100 km/h in 4.8. So we’re curious how fast this one is. In addition to an engine upgrade, the paint has also been given a hug through a three-step polishing program. You can see through the varnish if you still have a piece of spinach between your teeth.

Equipment and price

In terms of options, there is little to complain about, because a Dynaudio system, 19-inch Preotria rims, two-tone leather, virtual cockpit, panoramic roof and adaptive cruise control are all on it. Of course there will be some VAG connoisseurs in the comment section who can indicate which options are still missing, perhaps a parking heater and a towbar?

The asking price for perhaps the thickest affordable station wagon on Marktplaats is 35,250 euros and that’s no cat piss for a 2017 car with 71,000 miles on the clock. You can easily find younger copies with fewer kilometers for less.

But yes, they are not as complete as this one and you still have to tickle yourself. So then the question is: what are you going for: more options for more money? Or would you rather buy a cheaper one and then retrofit it yourself? Let us know in the comments! The advertisement can be viewed here!

Check out what it’s like to have such a gun below:

