Javier Masías, jury of the popular program “El gran chef: famous”, published a video on his account TikTok in which he gave a brief tour of the set and told a bit about his first reality show experience. In addition, he showed what some of his colleagues did on a normal recording day.

After being more active on his social networks and showing a more personal side, Javier Masías was encouraged to record a small tour of the facilities of the program “The great chef: famous”. The material began with the explanation of his first impression that he had when he arrived on the set. In that sense, He assured that he was surprised, because the place was big.

At a certain point, he ran into his colleague Giacomo Bocchio, who was looking at some shelves. Both greet each other and Masías continues his journey. Later, he showed members of the production, who were planning the shots that would be taken and the cameras that were needed.

When the critic was already reaching the end of the set, he met Nelly Rossinelli.

The material generated a series of positive comments among fans of the program and followers of the driver, who were surprised by everything shown and even there were some who asked for a second part to learn more about the set and the people behind the culinary reality show.

