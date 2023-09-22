We think back somewhat wistfully to the BMW 5 Series G30 and how beautiful it actually was. That especially applies to this copy.

The new BMW 5 Series As is often the case, it takes some getting used to. It often happens with a model that you start to think back to the time when the model in question was still beautiful. According to BMW aficionados, you often have to go way back. Is that true? If the undersigned thinks of a nice 5 Series, you actually only have to go back half a generation.

BMW 5 Series

Admittedly, the first BMW 5 Series (G30) was not brilliant. It wasn’t ugly either, but less of a relief than the F10 was compared to the E60. The recipe mostly remained the same, namely. From the G30 LCI onwards, the 5 Series was again downright beautiful. Graceful, modern, no-nonsense, actually perfect.

Individual

It also helps if you choose a nice color. You don’t have to go for something crazy, a relatively classic color with the right options also works. This BMW 5 Series used car on Marktplaats has a nice spec.

The color in question is Individual British Racing Green (312). Racing is not exactly what this 5 Series radiates, but it can handle it. Furthermore, it is well finished with an M package, Styling 846 20-inch rims and red brake calipers. In terms of options, quite a lot has been ticked as usual, so it’s not as if the money was spent on the color and rims.

540i

Now would be the time we told you this was a 520i, but that’s definitely not the case. It is a 540i, which simply means the 340 hp straight-six. The looks and the engine: you just have to have this, right?

Yes, except for two things. First of all, I ran out of inspiration with the interior of this BMW 5 Series used car. Everything is there, but it is all a bit drab black and aluminum colored. A Merino interior or something like a wood inlay wouldn’t look out of place on a dark green exterior.

To buy

Another disadvantage is the price. You buy a used car because it has 15,000 kilometers on it and it comes from January this year. But all this beauty still has to yield 95,595 euros. That’s a significant amount, especially for a car that has technically already had its head off. Anyway, for that money you do get a wonderful color on a 5 Series generation that is still really beautiful, if the G60 is not your thing. You can of course buy extra the advertisement of this BMW 5 Series used car on Marktplaats.

