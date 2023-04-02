EVs offer new opportunities in terms of design. Will Hyundai’s future look like this?

At the editorial office we sometimes get a bit simple from all those EVs. It’s all heavy, fast on the sprints and more or less the same. In principle, the emotion of a cool combustion engine is not included. But, we are not incorrigible dinosaurs, of course. Some EVs can certainly warm us up a bit. And certainly also of what the future will bring us. With high expectations we await the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron, for example. Because yes, of course we just want German premium.

Or is a big Hyundai also good? the Koreans are undoubtedly very busy with EVs. The Ioniq5 and Ioniq6 are individually designed, well-successful cars. Or well, the Ioniq5 anyway. And sister KIA is also doing well in the Netherlands with the EV6. The times of pitying laughter about the Hyundai Scoupe or the KIA Schuma are far behind us.

Hyundai itself is also becoming increasingly proud of its own past, now that the present looks so rosy. This is how they came up with the N Vision 74. An electromobile with retro styling that was unveiled last year on -yes- Hyundais’N days‘. A bit in line with this, but not yet, is this Hyundai Nine concept. Now we have to note that this, unlike the N Vision 74 concept, does not come from Hyundai itself. Draw instead Jeesoo Kim and Yunsik Kim for the virtual lines.

The idea was to make a study of what a new top model from Hyundai could look like now or in the recent future. Elements have been taken from modern Hyundais. For example, the light units at the back with ‘parametric pixels’ are reminiscent of the Ioniq5, among others. The nose fits well with that of the recently facelifted Sonata. But we also looked at large Hyundais from the past, such as the Grandeur.

As far as we are concerned, the result can certainly be there. The cool thing about EVs is that you don’t necessarily have to have a bulbous nose for pedestrian safety, as there is no block of cast iron (or aluminum) right under the hood. In combination with rear-wheel drive you can make a beautifully proportioned car. As long as the temptation is resisted to make a tick out of it for the sake of the range. Or to turn it into a CUV/SUV for the sake of ‘the masses’. Then make this Hyundai Nine?

