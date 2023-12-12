the fattest police car in the world is also one of the fastest.

We should have a good discussion about it: what is the best police car in the world? Naturally, the winner must be a Ford Crown Victoria with Mustang V8.

Those Dubai police cars don't count, that's more of a promotional stunt where special hypercars (temporarily) get a wrap from the police. It's not like you're actually stopped by a cop in a Bugatti Veyron.

Performant

That will not be the case with this Lamborghini Urus. Yet this car will 100% certainly be used by the police. It is not just a promotional stunt that there are Lamborghini police cars. There have been several in recent years. At the time, this still concerned the Gallardo and the Huracán.

Just like with those ten-cylinder supercars, the Urus police car is intended for organ transport. Yes, these cars are used by the police for very important cases. If someone has just died and a donor is waiting, this car ensures that the donor arrives quickly at his destination. The car in question is not just any Urus, but a real Urus Performante.

Engine of the biggest police car in the world

This means that the car is equipped with a 4.0 V8 that delivers 666 hp and 850 Nm. That torque is also available from 2,300 to 4,500 rpm. So this car is always dragging its feet.

Sprinting from 0-100 km/h takes just 3.3 seconds, while the police officer in question can reach a top speed of 306 km/h. The latter is an academic value, of course. On the other hand: Italians are Italians and can sometimes give too much gas.

The Urus is an additional car for the organ transport fleet. The Huracan LP610-4 is still in use.

