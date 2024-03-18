The brand is easy to guess. A commercial vehicle with a special styling, this is the Hyundai ST1.

Futuristic looks on a practical commercial vehicle. It looks a bit like a photoshop by someone who thinks about what a company car will look like in the future. Only this is not a photoshop, but a real car.

If you are deeply involved in car design, you can immediately guess which brand this creation comes from. Indeed, you got it right: Hyundai. The South Korean car manufacturer goes all out retro when you look at the current models. It started with a series of concepts that led to production models. The best-known example is the IONIQ 5, but the brand has also proven with the Kona that it no longer wants to be associated with 'boring'.

Commercial vehicles also have to deal with it. Nothing is boring at Hyundai, including practical vehicles. What you're looking at is the brand new Hyundai ST1. The abbreviation ST stands for Service Type. A practical name for a practical car.

Hyundai's commercial vehicle has been presented for the South Korean market. Powertrain details have not been released. The interior is also still a question mark. All the brand has shared are a few images of the exterior, showing different model configurations. We'll just have to figure out the rest. First let's chat about the appearance of the ST1, Hyundai must have thought.

From the side it is a normal van. You can't tell that from the front. A sloping windshield, a continuous LED strip for lighting and a slightly aerodynamic front bumper. The Hyundai ST1 is a commercial vehicle that you take a moment to look at when you see it driving.

Dutch entrepreneurs who like this ST1 will have to be patient. It is currently unknown whether this commercial vehicle will make the crossing to Europe. Hyundai will launch the ST1 in the first half of this year in its home country South Korea. There is an ambition to sell the company car internationally, so who knows!

