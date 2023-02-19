This retro Citroën C5X harks back to the illustrious past of the French brand.

It is almost impossible to imagine, but Citroën was once the king of the car world. With the Citroën DS/ID it surprised friend and foe in 1955. It is still bizarre to think that the ‘Pike’ really dates from 1955. For most autoblog readers, that is (far) before they were born. As a result, this fact is somewhat lost. But to provide perspective: in 1955 Jaguar introduced the brand new Mark I as a new car.

Nothing against the Jaaaag (also a cool thing of course, in its own way), but the Déesse was of course a spaceship compared to what the other brands offered. For a brief moment in the history of the world, the French led the way in innovation and modernism in the automotive industry.

Unfortunately for Citrofiles, it was also the highlight. Of course, the SM, CX, XM and C6 followed later. But increasingly these were mainly futile attempts to capture the magic of yesteryear. Maybe that was simply not possible anymore that way.

The ‘successors’ were certainly not bad cars and still extremely comfortable. But the world of the top cars moved to fat Germans or American, Italian, British and later Asian exotics. Citroën lost its own soul a bit and started making more or less ‘German’ cars with the C4 and C5. At one point even the feather bulbs disappeared.

With the C5X, Citroën makes a point of wanting to return to the old Unique Selling Points. The C5X is averse to sporty edges and aims to offer a maximum comfortable driving experience. The exterior resembles a further development of the DS5. There is a touch of special design in it.

However, for a group of enthusiasts from China, that touch is not enough. Bai Ning’s car time is a Youtube channel from China, which gives the car locally sold as Dongfeng Citroën Versailles C5X some swashbuckling from the past. The old CX and its predecessors clearly serve as inspiration. Both the exterior and interior have received the retro treatment.

On the exterior we see the ‘closed’ wheel arches at the rear, with the also closed rims of yesteryear. This was a design feature of the DS, CX and also the slightly cheaper GS. Chrome on the sills, underside of the bumpers, on mirror caps and in the window frame complete the picture.

In the interior, boring black has had to make way for an explosion of pastel colours. Brown, beige and – yes – orange provide a chic atmosphere. The one-spoke steering wheel is not included. After all, some things you have to keep in the past.

All in all, it looks like it’s ready for production. But reportedly it stays with this one-off. Too bad, or do you like the C5X as it is?

