Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The confrontation between Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly carries a lot of rivalry, excitement and enthusiasm, especially in recent years after Sharjah returned to its normal position at the summit.

The Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly matches at the Sharjah Stadium in particular are characterized by the fact that they do not carry many goals and do not concede a lot. In the last 10 league and knockout matches in all tournaments (with the unfinished season), there is no match that witnessed more than two goals being scored! The total goals during this period amounted to only 11 goals, including 5 for Sharjah and 6 for Shabab Al-Ahly. The result of 1-0 was the most frequent 5 times, while the goalless draw was attended twice. Also, the two teams were only able to score in the same meeting together twice, and the result was 1-1.

As for the victories, these matches witnessed 4 victories for Shabab Al-Ahly and two victories for Sharjah, while the tie was attended 4 times. Thus, Shabab Al-Ahly has the historical advantage in the recent period at the Sharjah stadium.