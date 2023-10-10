Calling a car the ‘Final Edition’ raises the suspicion that the model will soon be finished. Stupid as we are, we assumed that the Audi TT Final Edition would be the last. Of course not, because Audi has come up with a reason to release another special TT. 25 Audi TTs will be sold in Spain in honor of the coupe’s 25th anniversary.

The TT has survived three generations. After its presentation at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1995, the first production model came in 1998. After a Roadster and Quattro Sport version, a new generation was introduced in 2006, which produced the first TTS and TT RS. In 2014, Audi presented the third and final generation of the TT. If we are honest, we still think the first generation is the best.

No RS for the last Audi TT

Unfortunately, the Spanish branch of Audi does not opt ​​for one of the sportier versions of the TT. Essentially, the limited TT is the strongest, normal version. You get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder in-line engine that produces 245 hp and 370 Nm. Power goes to all wheels, 0 to 100 km/h takes 5.1 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

The latest Audi TT has 20-inch rims with a Y-pattern consisting of ten spokes. The 25 buyers can choose from three paint colors: Nogaro blue, Glacier white and Tango red. There are plenty of parts inside that remind you that it is a special version. The last Audi TT costs 72,800. For this amount you also get a special Audi watch and a carbon fiber case for your key. Could this be the final end of the TT?