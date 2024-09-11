THE TEAM ABANDONED!!❌🇲🇽⚠️ Only 15,000 of the 80,000 tickets have been sold for tomorrow’s Mexico vs. Canada game at AT&T Stadium. THE FMF GOLD MINE HAS RUN OUT. pic.twitter.com/YP8KV9tvVm — We are Titans (@SomosTitanesmx) September 9, 2024

On the eve of the commitment between the Aztec team and The Maple Leafreports indicated that only a little more than 20 thousand tickets had been sold, then with the match already started, it was reported that in the home of the Dallas Cowboys There were about 30,000 fans, which was still poor because the venue has a capacity of 80,000.

This is what the stands of the stadium looked like #Cowboys during the United States National Anthem ceremony prior to the Mexican national soccer team’s game against Canada

Before today, the average attendance at AT&T Stadium for games of the @miseleccionmx was 73,557… pic.twitter.com/qEaaUBTlsM — Carlos Nava ESPN (@TapaNava) September 11, 2024

This is about the last game of the Tricolor on US territory, since their next two commitments will be on Aztec soil, against the Valencia FC of Spain in the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumon Saturday, October 12, as well as the clash against USA in it Akron StadiumTuesday, October 15.