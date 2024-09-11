It seems that business is ending for the Mexican Football Federationsince again the entrance to see the Mexican national team In the United States it was very poor, one of the worst in history, in its friendly clash against its counterpart Canada.
Throughout the weekend it was mentioned that tickets were not sold much to attend the AT&T Stadiumfrom Arlington, Texas. On Tuesday, the parking lot of the building looked deserted and with little attendance, the same as in the stands, where few people could be seen. This ends up being surprising because normally the duels of the Tricolor In neighboring soil they usually present full ones.
On the eve of the commitment between the Aztec team and The Maple Leafreports indicated that only a little more than 20 thousand tickets had been sold, then with the match already started, it was reported that in the home of the Dallas Cowboys There were about 30,000 fans, which was still poor because the venue has a capacity of 80,000.
In this way, the Aztec fans continue to show the national team and its directors that they are no longer so easy to convince, after the sad results offered since the Qatar World Cup 2022as it should be remembered that last Saturday in the Rose Bowlin Pasadena, California, also saw an empty stadium with an entrance of 25,272 fans despite the capacity being for 92,000 people.
This is about the last game of the Tricolor on US territory, since their next two commitments will be on Aztec soil, against the Valencia FC of Spain in the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumon Saturday, October 12, as well as the clash against USA in it Akron StadiumTuesday, October 15.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Fans #turn #backs #Mexico #match #Canada #ATT #Stadium
Leave a Reply