It has become a bit cheaper, this fun and electric car…

Electric cars are expensive. So, we have already kicked in that first door and we can continue with the rest of the article. Because it’s something, what we’re going to talk to you about. About the nicest electric car for the family.

Which has now become the cheapest fun electric car in the Netherlands. And which one is that? The Cupra Born of course, but you would have already seen that from the photo at the top of this article. It is already available now for less than 40,000 euros.

And yes, that’s still a lot of money… But still.

The cheapest fun electric car?

To be precise, you can already get the nicest electric car in the Netherlands for € 39,990. So ten euros change of 40 red. But, because it also qualifies for the SEPP subsidy because of this new price, you can already drive the Cupra Born from 37,040 euros. Take it, I say!

For that you get the now well-known 204 hp electric motor that can be found in several VAG products. This takes you to 100 in 7.3 seconds. The batteries are 58 kW and you could theoretically drive 427 kilometers with them. If you are still empty, with a fast fast charger you can recharge 100 kilometers after 8 minutes.

But that’s not all, there is something new to report about the Cupra Born. There is a special edition aptly named ‘Edition’. It costs 2000 euros more than the standard version, but you get – and I quote – ‘lots of extra luxury and high-tech’ for that. We don’t know what exactly, but we take the press release at its word, right?

In short, the nicest electric car in the Netherlands is now even more fun, because it is cheaper. So for the price you don’t have to leave it. But before then?

Then let us know in the comments…

