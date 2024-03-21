No, the well-known girl group K3 will not be adding a new member. This is a preview of Kia's new K4. In the run-up to the New York Auto Show, the Korean car brand teases us with the design of the new sedan. At first glance, it does not seem to deviate much from the brand's new design principles. For example, he has the same angry look as many other models.

The front looks a lot like the gigantic EV9. What the Kia K4 also reminds us of is the Stinger. Just look at the sloping roofline. This is not the first Kia to be called K4: the brand previously launched a car with this name in China. Given where it will be unveiled, this K4 will be intended for the United States – but who knows, it may also cross over to Europe.

The unknown powertrain of the K4

At the front we see a wide, thin grille between the pointed headlights, with a large air scoop underneath. We do not know whether this is intended for a fuel engine. It is not yet known which motorization the Kia K4 will have. There's no 'EV' in the name, so we're guessing there will be a petrol engine under the hood. Whether or not supported by an electric motor.

In the car you look at a screen that takes up most of the dashboard. It looks nice, but we hope that not all operation takes place via this touchscreen. We spotted a handful of buttons underneath, so maybe it's not too bad. We should find out more about the K4 on March 27.