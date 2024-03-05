Max Verstappen is not a fan of the previous Aston Martin Vantage. Not because he thinks the pre-facelift grille looks like a catfish, but because he thought the F1 safety car was a bit too slow. He compared the Vantage to a turtle and preferred to see the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series in front of him. By the way, Pérez will not entirely agree with that. Good news for the reigning world champion that Aston Martin's updated safety car will have a little more power.

According to Aston Martin, the new Vantage did not require an upgrade to the engine, cooling or brakes to transform into an F1 safety car, because the 4.0-liter V8 engine is 155 hp and 115 Nm stronger than the previous model. The eight-cylinder produces a total of 665 hp and 800 Nm. Although it is still a bit weaker than the Mercedes safety car, which has 730 hp of power. The Vantage goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is 325 km/h.

The transformation into an F1 safety car

To stay ahead of Verstappen, the street Vantage gets a gigantic rear wing and a large splitter under the nose. In addition, the floor has been redesigned and there is a more aerodynamic light bar on the roof. Will these upgrades (minus the lights on top of the Aston Martin) also come on another Vantage F1 Edition? Time will tell.

There are also some adjustments inside, such as new seats and a custom-made center console with extra buttons for operating the light bar. There are also two additional screens for the co-driver where the occupants can see the lap times, which driver is where on the circuit and the image from the rear-view camera.

Safety car driver Bernd Mayländer has already driven some kilometers with the new Vantage and calls the car 'a pleasure to drive'. “My first impressions are positive as I could immediately feel the improvement in feel and, of course, power,” he adds. This weekend the new safety car will make its debut at the Saudi Arabian GP. Although, if all cars are as reliable as last weekend, the Aston will get little screen time. This season too, the Vantage will alternate its place as safety car with the GT Black Series.