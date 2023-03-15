What is the craziest thing you have done for love? The story of a young woman in love who, in the middle of a storm, went to see her boyfriend to his house.

Without a doubt, there are many ways to express the love we feel for people, especially when it comes to family members and sentimental partners, which is why the protagonist of the following popular case on virtual platforms has attracted attention.

It was through the TikTok social network where an Internet user posted a video in which he shows how his girlfriend went to visit him at his house without caring about getting completely wet from the rain that was falling at that time.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip and what the tiktoker mentions, the girl in love went to meet her sentimental partner after he told her that he felt bad.

“Me telling my girlfriend that I felt bad”, can be read in the text added to the post published on the Chinese virtual platform at the moment in which the heavy rain that was present that evening.

Later, according to what can be seen in the images that have become a trend, the girl appears on the scene in the middle of the storm in order to see her boyfriend.

“She in the rain,” added the netizen when the young woman appears walking towards her residence.

As expected, the video posted on TikTok did not take long to go viral among users, managing to gather more than 7.3 million reproductionsas well as more than 1.3 million “likes” and more than 15 thousand comments.

In the comment box there was no shortage of Internet users who went on to leave their best jokes and memes about the situation, although the majority advised the young man to value the woman he has with him, since they assured that there are few girls who do that for their sentimental couples. However, they also highlighted young people who claimed to have been like this and who were unfaithful anyway.