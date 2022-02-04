The Lada Niva was introduced in 1977 and is still in production today as ‘Niva Legend’. In total, more than 650,000 have been built, which has given the small Spartan all-terrain vehicle a large fan base. And where there are car fans, there is tuning and personalization. To (literally) take the off-road capability of the Lada Niva to the next level, the German specialist offers Zubr Concept a complete package.

Niva Monster

An example of Zubr Concept’s capabilities is now up for sale with the nickname ‘Niva Monster’. It’s an elevated Niva with off-road tires, a widebody, a snorkel, solid bumpers with a winch in the front, LED headlights and two fat exhaust pipes. The seats have been reupholstered on the inside. The result is a Niva with 235 mm of ground clearance, with additional underbody protection if something were to hit the chassis.

44,000 euros

The mechanics remain unchanged, so under the hood is still a 1.7 liter petrol engine with 82 hp and 129 Nm that drives the four wheels via a manual five-speed gearbox. The price tag for this Monster? 44,000 euros. So no bargain. But you can also go to Zubr Concept with your own Niva for a personalized treatment. Even conversion to a small pick-up is possible!