Juve, could this be a good year for a return to the Scudetto? After 10 days played, and therefore with almost a third of the championship behind us, it is difficult to make a technical prediction, due to the many unknowns and too many possible combinations that affect not only the Lady but also her direct rivals. And then we look at the past to try to “read” the future, based on the numbers. In the awareness that figures and statistics indicate a direction and do not provide certainties. Because – fortunately – it is human capital that makes the difference and decides the fate of a still very long race.