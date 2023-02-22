Remember Airspeeder? Of course, since 2019 the company Alauda Aeronautics has been trying to make a flying ‘car’. This is already the fourth generation of the flying ‘car’, and it also has no wheels. Although it now looks like an F1 car with a misalignment. This new Airspeeder MK4 runs on hydrogen.

The Airspeeder MK4 takes off fully electrically (and vertically), but then the ‘Thunderstrike Hydrogen Turbogenerator’ turns on. This turbine burns hydrogen to generate over 1,350 horsepower. The top speed of this flying ‘car’ is therefore 360 ​​km/h. The thing only weighs 950 kilos and only fits one person.

First you have to race

Incidentally, it is not the plan of the company Alauda Aeronautics to fly to the local Lidl at 360 km/h. Or the Lidl in Groningen, because it doesn’t matter. No, this Airspeeder MK4 must first serve as a racing vehicle. The first races with real people behind the wheel should already take place next year.

“We, and the world, are ready for crewed flying car racing,” said Matt Pearson, president of Alauda Aeronautics. “We built the vehicles, developed the sport, secured the venues, attracted the sponsors and technical partners.” The flying things are currently being tested in Australia.

Pearson thinks car brands will also want to get involved: “Now is the time for the world’s most progressive, innovative and ambitious car brands, OEM manufacturers and motorsport teams to be part of a truly revolutionary new motorsport.” Maybe Porsche wants to race with drones after the failed F1 adventure? Um, flying cars.