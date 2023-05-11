













Is this how Game Pass feels? PS5 exclusive is finally coming to PlayStation Plus in May

This is not going to change, because Sony does not see the business to do it. However, a year or two later they do add those exclusive titles to the service. The example we are talking about is Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart which will now be on PlayStation Plus Extra starting May 16 and which only came out on PS5.

This game of Insomniac Games is added to the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog during May and will join other important titles that are not only for PS5, but also for PS4 and that will surely attract your attention.

On the other hand, it’s worth noting that these games don’t stay on the service forever, they will eventually go away and you should ideally play them while they’re there. Yes, there are many, but surely you had already enjoyed more than one, because they are generally basic basket titles.

We’ll see how much this list improves, but during June, which should be an important month for Sony as its long-awaited showcase could take place.

We also recommend: Horizon becomes one of the most successful PlayStation sagas with more than 32 million copies sold

What are the games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra in May?

Well, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart isn’t the only game coming out on PlayStation Plus during the month of mato, there are also several big games coming up that you should give a try, especially if you missed trying them at the time. Here is the list:

Source: PlayStation

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5

humanity | PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 | ps4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | ps4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | ps4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | ps4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | ps4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | ps4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 | ps4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood | ps4

Thymesia | PS5

Rain World | ps4

Lake | PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles | ps4

Rune Factory 4 Special | ps4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | ps4

Soundfall | PS4, PS5

Those who pay for the “Deluxe” service will also see the arrival of other classic games optimized – in some way – for the platform.

Siphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PS4, PS5

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5

Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | ps4

Do you think worthwhile games were added to PlayStation Plus? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.