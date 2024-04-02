Is this FAKE AMG more AMG than the real AMG?

Nice question on Tuesday evening! This fake AMG has a bigger engine than the current C63…

Mercedes is working hard on downsizing, but not everywhere. The Mercedes-AMG CLE53 AMG has a six-cylinder, the AMG-S63 still has the old well-known V8 and the C43 AMG has a four-cylinder. There is logic behind that. The S63 is mainly intended for export markets where a V8 is important, the C63 in Europe and China, where fewer cylinders are not a problem.

But yes, for many enthusiasts it does feel like a step or three back, despite the fact that the new C63 is definitely a thick device. This raised the question, would you rather have the new real AMG with a four-cylinder engine, or the old fake AMG with a six-cylinder engine? We say fake AMG, because actually this is not a real AMG.

It is a C450. That model was delivered from 2015 to 2016 and was then given a new name: C43 AMG. The criticism was not without reason, 'because it is not a real AMG'. It's not that, but is that a bad thing? Because this copy is still a wonderful device. Or like @jaapiyo would say: a eckte eckte Dickschiff. Or something, that man has a vocabulary as wonderful as the motor skills of yours truly.

Picture

Anyway, back to this fake AMG. It is indeed a picture. The copy dates back to 2016, but you wouldn't say that. That's also partly because the current C-Class still looks quite similar. In addition, this fake AMG is very fresh: it only has 103,968 km on the odometer. Look, that's not very much for a car of this caliber.

In terms of equipment, it is more than good, because the seller says that all options are included. Now it never actually happens that everything is included, so we challenge our readers to find the options that happen to not be included. Think of air suspension and a parking heater.

It is mainly the total package that is attractive. Because yes, it is not a monster like the C63 AMG with its big V8, but this V6 sings great and still has 367 hp and 520 Nm at its disposal. These are more than healthy values ​​to enjoy barking on the Autobahn. With the 4Matic all-wheel drive system you can also handle the rain and snow. Then a C63 can become a bit exciting.

Bonus from this fake AMG

As a bonus, a V6 is a bit more economical than the very thirsty V8 and the costs of keeping it running are a lot more interesting.

By the way, compliments to whoever put the car together. In terms of options, it is probably not enough (despite the car virus, the undersigned has never understood options), but the configuration is beautiful. Yes, that dark gray is boring, but definitely not ugly. Certainly not with the inside: caramel-colored nappa leather shell chairs! Yep, it doesn't get much cooler than that!

At the time, the C450 cost about 80 grand new before options. This car cost 96,963 euros new. The depreciation has now done its job and you can pick it up for 37,750 euros. It is certainly not the cheapest fake AMG, because the party starts around 30 grand, but this is a very nice example. Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

Read more? These are 16 cool 190s and C-Classes from AMG in a row!

This article Is this FAKE AMG more AMG than the real AMG? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#FAKE #AMG #AMG #real #AMG