This 9-year-old mid-sized car still has to deal with it for a while. But it’s tastier than ever.

What do you actually want from a D-segment car? A little luxury, decent performance, enough space for the family and, if possible, a pleasant chassis that combines sportiness and comfort. There used to be a lot of these kind of cars. Think of the Citroen C5, Ford Mondeo, Renault Talisman, Honda Accord, Mitsubishi Galant, Nissan Primera, Toyota Avensis and so on. Those cars are no longer sold new.

New special edition 9 year old mid-sized car

Manufacturers take out the model at the expense of a crossover in many cases. The traditional sedan and station wagon have a very difficult time, especially if there is no premium badge on it.

Something remarkable is happening at Mazda, because they continue with their mid-sized car, the Mazda 6. Only we don’t get a new one, but there is a renewed Mazda 6.

20th Anniversary Edition

Well, ‘renewed’ Mazda 6 may be a bit optimistic. It is more of a revision of the model range with a few new versions. Mazda does that with real Special Editions. The Mazda 6 is exactly 20 years old and that party should be celebrated!

Of course that model is called the Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition. This combines the paint color Artisan Red immediately Tan-interior. If you don’t like red, Rhodium White is also possible. Both are those special Takaminuri lacquers with extra ‘depth’.

Homura

Then there is also one Homura-performance. Great that Mazda embraces and applies the Japanese names. It just takes some getting used to for the layman what now means what. Homura in this case is the ‘blackline’ variant.

So with black details for the grille, mirror caps, ‘signature wings’, rims and, in the case of the Sportbreak, also black roof rails. Remarkably, the trims remain premium aluminum, which is usually also included with these types of versions.

Takumi

Another addition is the Takumi for 2023. This one has chrome accents. The interior is nicely done: nappa leather upholstery and Japanese Sen wood.

Furthermore, the interior is finished with suede and aluminum. The color of the interior is black, but the stitching is in a silver contrasting color. The headliner is also black.

Engines 9 year old middle class car

Then the engines. Mazda has taken the opportunity by revising its engine range. In the case of the above special editions, they are only available with the 2.5 SkyActiv-G four-cylinder with 194 hp and six-speed automatic transmission.

The ‘regular’ versions are of course also available as a 2.0 SkyActiv-G engine with 165 hp. From now on it always has the automatic transmission. A manual gearbox, a diesel, a version with less power: it is no longer possible. Now the diesels have been deleted since 2020 and the 145 hp variant since 2021, so we are curious to see what the range will look like.

Prices will be announced at a later date, he said Mazda Netherlands. We’ll update this article when the time comes.

