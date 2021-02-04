The scientific success of the Sputnik V vaccine is looming (illustration 16 November 2020). (DAVID HIMBERT / HANS LUCAS)

No vaccine against Covid-19 has been able to be developed in France so far. “Our companies appear as subcontractors of the large innovative industry”, deplores the researcher Nathalie Coutinet, health economist, teacher-researcher at the Sorbonne Paris-Nord University. Has the vaccine become a diplomatic weapon in global competition? Direction India, Russia and China.

India considered the pharmacy of the world

Normally, the country produces more than half of the world’s vaccines. This is all the more important at this time. New Delhi has started to send its Covid-19 vaccines abroad, and even uses them as a weapon of its diplomacy, to show its support for the countries of the South. India initially offered these vaccines free of charge to neighboring countries. Bangladesh, Nepal or Burma, for example, have already received several million doses in recent days. Then New Delhi decided to sell it to other southern countries: 2 million doses to Brazil and Morocco, 1 million to South Africa which received them on Monday, February 1.

This vaccine diplomacy allows India to get ahead of China in several countries, as explained by Harsh Pant, director of the strategic studies program at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. “By helping these countries when they are vulnerable, India can hope to strengthen its ties with them. China has also promised African nations to provide them with its vaccine. India has the advantage of having large production capacities. and wants to use them to project themselves into the world. Unlike many European countries, India does not withhold its vaccines for its own population. “

It is not certain, however, that India has enough vaccines for its own population. India will need more than 2 billion doses to vaccinate its entire population. If ever doses run out in the coming months, the Indian population may blame the government for sending so many abroad. But this is a calculated risk because Indian industries are expected to produce 3.6 billion 600 million doses against Covid-19 this year alone, 2021. So there is little chance that the country will run out of vaccines in the short term.

Sputnik V vaccine to expand Russia’s international influence

The scientific success of the Sputnik V vaccine is looming, but the Kremlin must nevertheless put some caveats in its triumphalist speech. Between stock problems and difficulties in fulfilling orders, Russia alone does not have the means to produce its antidote on a large scale. It clearly needs international help to achieve this. Otherwise she may end up, very quickly, very quickly unable to supply its customers. Even the highest priority as its direct allies, foremost among which we obviously find Belarus, Venezuela and Iran. But there are also other countries to which Vladimir Putin wishes to turn, hoping to draw strategic benefit from them. This is the case for example with Viktor Orban’s Hungary, while perhaps waiting one day to be able to supply other European countries.

The sovereign wealth fund which is developing Sputnik V in Moscow has an order book estimated at 1.200 million doses. But at the moment, less than 2 million people abroad have benefited from the Russian vaccine. And some countries are starting to get impatient. Bolivia would have received only 20,000 doses, against 80,000 in Hungary for example. As for the volume of deliveries of Sputnik V granted to Lukashenko’s Belarus, it remains unknown. Finally, Tuesday, February 2, Vladimir Putin had a telephone exchange with the Argentine president who ordered nearly 20 million doses, and has already reported some delays. The Kremlin is no longer hiding it and spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday February 3 that Russia is looking for partner countries to produce its vaccine. Implied: without this, it will not be able to honor the pre-orders.

China exports two vaccines against Covid

Like all great powers such as the United States and Russia, China has embarked on a trade and prestige operation abroad that is not limited to “vaccine diplomacy”. China rejects this term. Chinese official media consider this formula to be used to denigrate Chinese contributions in the fight against the pandemic. China has invested large amounts of money in the development of vaccines. Three vaccines are currently being produced, the coronavac developed by the Sinovac laboratory, the Sinopharm vaccine the only one validated to date by the authorities in Beijing and the vaccine from the Cansino company made in cooperation with the People’s Liberation Army.

China is on the offensive on all continents. In Brazil, a bilateral agreement provides for the supply of 100 million doses by the end of August. It exports to Pakistan. It is very active in the Middle East where countries allied with the United States such as Egypt have ordered the Sinopharm vaccine. On Wednesday February 3, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Beijing had decided to provide 10 million doses to the UN covax device which provides vaccines to disadvantaged countries, especially in Africa.

Europe has let it be known that it is interested in Chinese vaccines on condition that Sinopharm opens the file transparently. The vaccine is part of Chinese foreign policy, especially since the United States has been in retreat under the Trump administration. In the battle, China, via its official media, knows how to be aggressive by denigrating a competing vaccine like that of the American Pfizer. But it is also a scientific power which is on the move, which worries the big pharmaceutical companies in the world.