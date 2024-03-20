Haiti has been in complete chaos since Prime Minister Ariel Henry was forced to resign last week. Street gangs terrorize the population of the capital Port au Prince with murders, rapes and looting. Reporter Merijn de Waal explains why the international community is reluctant to provide aid to the country.

A woman is comforted by others at a crime scene where the bodies of several people, who were shot dead earlier in the morning amid an escalation in gang violence, were being removed by an ambulance, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol

Guest: Merijn de Waal Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Rosa van Toledo, Iris Verhulsdonk and Suzan Yücel Edit: Jan Paul de Bondt Photo: