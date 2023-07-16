The tattoo sector in Spain lives a paradox. On the one hand, he has more than enough reason to celebrate. After years of spectacular growth, this July the process of professionalizing its training offer was completed. The Council of Ministers announced the creation of a separate VET qualification for tattoo artists and body piercers which has been added to the National Catalog of Professional Qualifications. At the same time, there are more people tattooed than ever before… But even so, contrary to what might be expected based on the previous positive facts, the situation of those who apply the art that leaves the most footprint is far from simple. The prices, contrary to the costs, have gone down due to the stiff competition. The persistent intrusiveness of clandestine tattoo artists hits hard and a drop in demand due to the economic difficulties that a part of the population is going through are making things difficult for these professionals. Something different happens with the tattoo removal segment, an activity that is going through an unmitigated golden age.

From the point of view of social perception, the situation has nothing to do with that of the past. Joel Orteu, CEO of Tattoox, a platform that puts people looking for a tattoo artist in contact with artists, summarizes the situation by saying that there will come a point where the strange thing will be not to get tattooed. “This is already happening among young people. According to data from a study we carried out at Tattox, 50% of millennials already have at least one tattoo. Fortunately, tattooing is no longer something of the fringes of criminals or sailors. The most famous people, those that this generation admires, have ink on their bodies, this is the case, for example, of footballers like Leo Messi”, says Orteu. The entrepreneur describes this artistic industry as one of the fastest growing economically and, as proof of this, he refers to the growing volume of studies in which tattooing is practiced. “I think that only in Barcelona and its surroundings there are already more than 500 studios”, he points out.

Official data supports Orteu’s words. He Registry of Body Adornment Establishments of the Community of Madrid, the only region with a public database of these characteristics, attests to the flourishing of tattooing in Spain. At the end of 2006, the first year of registration, there were 55 places dedicated to tattooing, body piercing or micropigmentation (an aesthetic technique), although the number could be higher at that time, since the Community gave a period two years to sign up and some studios took it easy. On July 3, the figure was 761. Fidel Prieto, secretary of the National Union of Professional Tattoo Artists and Ringers, qualifies this statistic by detailing that, tattoo parlors as such, will be around 500 in Madrid, since the rest are places where micropigmentation is exclusively practiced. According to estimates from the manufacturer specialized in producing tattoo removal equipment lutronicin Spain the number of tattoo parlors is around 3,000 establishments, with a global turnover that each year amounts to about 180 million euros.

“Since the 2008 crisis there has been a tattoo boom with more and more amateur tattoo artists entering the sector. Now what happens is that there is a supply greater than the demand. As a consequence, prices are falling”, describes the expert when asked about the current situation in the sector. “Supply has been increasing in recent years, demand has also grown, but with the crisis resulting from the war and hyperinflation, the latter has suffered. The fact is that people have less and less money and being a tattoo artist allows many to combine two jobs. They can have their regular job during the week and tattoo on weekends. It is a way to earn extra income. So on the one hand, the potential number of tattoo artists increases, on the other, the demand decreases, ”he explains.

This is having, according to Prieto, a series of consequences that could be summed up in that, although there is a tattoo sector, within it there are two worlds. On the one hand, that of the professionals with their own tattoo parlor, and on the other, the occasional tattoo artists who, at best, rent tattoo booths to studios that do not have a sufficient volume of clients and, at worst, make tattoos at home or in their homes. The global level of tattooing quality has suffered due to amateur influence, but on the other hand, practically in every Spanish city there are very high-quality professionals who shine in international tattoo competitions.

To the million dollar question about whether there is skin for so many tattoo artists and whether it makes sense to study the new FP, Prieto is clear. He compensates if the quality of the aspiring tattoo artist could be rated a seven and above. The market is already saturated in the lower segments and whoever seeks to gain a foothold must shine. “Tattoo is a luxury service. First you have to eat. Dress up, educate your children, go on vacation. And then there’s getting a tattoo. It is not a priority as such. If there is brutal inflation, people do not know if they will be at work and the uncertainty is overwhelming, the tattoo suffers. If there is a scandalous offer on top of that, things get difficult, and more and more, because those same people who can’t make ends meet some start tattooing. Things are complicated right now, ”he comments.

the clandestine

If things are complicated, in the eyes of the UNTAP expert, it is mainly due to clandestine tattoo artists. While the administration works to control licensed tattoo studios that try to comply with different regulations, sometimes with a zeal that results in the same ink having to be approved twice, there is a whole Wild West in which tattoos are done without no type of sanitary, ink quality or professionalism guarantees.

Mar Díaz, president of the National Association of Micropigmentation, Tattooing and Piercing and participant in the design and creation of the professional tattoo qualification, details that in exchange for not having any control or guarantee, the clandestine ones offer cheaper prices. “Things are becoming more and more complicated for those who comply. The establishment must be authorized. They have to have a health certificate, use approved inks, logically it is under some controls. The one who makes them in the armchair of a house does not pass absolutely any control, neither of the formation, nor of the ink, nor of the material. But there is a part of the blame that falls on the consumer. Years ago it could be said that he was not aware, but today who does not know that this is regulated. So those who hire clandestine tattoo artists are willing to take risks ”, he assesses.

Díaz believes that it is impossible to control it for the simple fact that inspectors cannot easily go up to check an address. Regarding the option of controlling advertisements on social networks or second-hand sites, Díaz replied that the administration does not have the resources in this field to have a proactive attitude and go hunting for illegal immigrants. “The client is the one who should demand,” he says. Regarding what trends the expert observes, she speaks of a growing specialization by style in the professional part. She also detects a very strong growth of the sector around the deletion.

The business of erasing the indelible

Although the premise of a tattoo is that of a piece of art that will last a lifetime, as in other fields, the concept of “a lifetime” can vary. And more after advances in erasure technology. Little by little, the results have been getting better and what was previously only solved by another tattoo that covered the previous one (in the jargon, cover technique) is now more and more fixed using the laser. The doctor, Ángel Martín, medical director of Menorca Clinic, affirms that before the pandemic there had been a boom in the demand of patients for tattoo removal. A posteriori, the demand fell by almost 40% to recover it in this 2023.

Like the tattoo segment, this segment moves, but the crucial difference is that clandestine tattoo removal is much more difficult due to the type of equipment used. Thus, the clinics that offer it fully benefit from the wave of deletions. The doctor explains that the price of the session is between 300 and 700 euros, that erasing is much easier with black ink than with colored ink, and that the patient profile is as follows: 70% women, 30% men with a mean age of 42 years. Dr. Flavia Bonina, from the Bonina aesthetic medicine clinic, coincides with Martin’s vision. “In recent years, the number of people who come to remove designs from their skin has grown by 30%,” he shares.

Such is the boom in this sector that even some of the companies specialized in it have attracted the attention of investors. In late June, South Korea’s largest private equity firm, Hahn & Company, announced the purchase of Lutronic, the erasing equipment maker mentioned earlier in this article. In exchange for gaining control of the company, Hahn & Company paid the equivalent of $735.9 million.

In the study prepared by Tattox on the tattoo sector in Spain, the firm led by Orteu also asked about erasure. The conclusions were revealing and a whole lesson on why if someone is thinking about getting a tattoo or not, they should go to professionals and flee from clandestine ones if they finally decide. “What are the reasons for the deletion. Although most people think that it is due to a regret of the meaning, I have a partner with an erasure franchise and 90% of the cases that come to him are due to poor execution of the tattoo. They have gotten a tattoo thinking more about money than about choosing the best studio possible and, then, they resort to covering or erasing. Contrary to what is thought, it is more for the execution than for the meaning”, concludes the businessman.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, Twitter and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda