Hamas's attack once again confronted Israelis with the fear of losing their right to exist. The country has since hit back hard, resulting in many thousands of civilian deaths on the Palestinian side. Sheila Kamerman was in Israel and saw how the pain of October 7 pushes away almost all compassion for the Gazans.

Guest: Sheila Kamerman Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Ellen van den Berg Edit: JP Geersing Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun