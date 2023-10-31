The repeated attacks against US forces in Middle East they run the risk of dragging USA to a conflict with Iraneven when Washington wants to avoid a spillover of the war between Israel and Hamas in the region, according to experts.

US troops and their allies have been attacked 14 times in Iraq and 9 times in Syria in the last two weeks, according to the Pentagon. Washington accuses Tehran of indirectly participating in these offensives, which have been increasing since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

In response, the U.S. military last week carried out casualty strikes in Syria on sites linked to Iran, according to the Pentagon. This remains a limited response by the United States, which has considerable military power but seeks to avoid a regional conflagration.

“We are concerned that members of the Iranian threat network will escalate their attacks in a way that risks miscalculation or driving the region into war.“a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

What reactions can there be?

“In a regional war everyone loses, which is why we are working with our partners and allies, by telephone, and strengthening our position to clearly express our desire to avoid a regional conflict“, he claimed.

There is a significant risk of escalation between the United States and Iran due to a spillover of the war between Israel and Hamas.

According to USAthe attacks by his troops are not related to the conflict between Israel and Hamastriggered by the bloody offensive of the palestinian islamist movement on October 7, which left more than 1,400 dead in Israel.

But Iran said Monday that the attacks on U.S. forces were “a reaction” to U.S. aid to Israel, whose retaliatory bombing of the Gaza Strip has killed more than 8,300 people, according to Hamas’ Health Ministry.

Washington has around 900 soldiers in Syria and almost 2,500 in Iraq fighting the Islamic State jihadist organization.. The death toll from recent offensives against Americans has so far been limited to 21 lightly wounded soldiers. There is also a deceased person who suffered a heart attack while taking shelter due to a false alarm. But the situation could get worse.

Iranian soldiers during a military exercise. Photo: EFE/EPA/IRANIAN ARMY OFFICE

Escalation risk

“There is a significant risk of escalation between the United States and Iran due to a spillover of the war between Israel and Hamas,” whether initiated by Tehran or by allied groups deciding to act on their own, said Jeffrey Martini, an expert on defense at the RAND research center.

Until the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, Washington had signed a kind of “informal agreement with Iran aimed at reducing regional tensions”, which had ended attacks by groups linked to Tehran in Iraq and Syria against US troops. , according to the researcher.

But the difference with the waves of attacks carried out by these groups in the past is that now “all the groups allied to Iran seem to act at the same time,” stressed Jon Alterman, a specialist on the region at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

That increases “the likelihood of something going wrong,” he continued. While the United States loudly repeats its desire to avoid a contagion of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at the same time it has reinforced its military presence in the region as part of its deterrence policy.

“Washington is trying to maintain restraint while showing that it doesn’t need to do so,” Alterman said. “The challenge, from the American perspective, is that if you never do harm, your opponent doubts your will, but if you do harm, you can get caught in a spiral,” he concluded.

AFP